Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Verso worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Verso by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verso by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VRS opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

