Rhumbline Advisers Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

