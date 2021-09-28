Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.