Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 41,866 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,261,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

