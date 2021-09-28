Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 99,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

