Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

