Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 25,209 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,365,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,871,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

