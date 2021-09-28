Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.78. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 2,299 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

