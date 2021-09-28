Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) recently:

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

