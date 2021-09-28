Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NYSE:RSG opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

