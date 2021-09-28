Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,753. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Replimune Group by 99.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.