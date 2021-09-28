RenovoRx Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on October 5th (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 5th. RenovoRx had issued 1,850,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $16,650,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

