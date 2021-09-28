Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.