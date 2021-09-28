REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 18.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

