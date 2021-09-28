Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,084,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,539,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

