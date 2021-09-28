Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.73 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.