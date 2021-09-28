Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $425,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

