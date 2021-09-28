Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 389 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

