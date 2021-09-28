Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

