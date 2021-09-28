Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives as well as renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Consistent roll out of vaccine and leniency in capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. Also, it is witnessing robust visitation from a younger demographic. Going forward, the company continues to focus on development projects to drive growth. However, COVID-related mitigation costs and carry costs associated with its closed properties remains a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

RRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 6,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

