RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Financial Comparison

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 28.48% 10.55% 1.28% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.56% 1.37%

35.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RBB Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.24 $32.93 million $1.68 15.27 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.95 $31.31 million $1.81 13.54

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RBB Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

