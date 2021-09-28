R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

