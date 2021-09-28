Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRTEA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 66,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

