QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $44.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of -68.77. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

