Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,024.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $41,024.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,554.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.77 or 0.06920034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00344309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.63 or 0.01164697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00108138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.20 or 0.00576207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.95 or 0.00568569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00302489 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,956,397 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

