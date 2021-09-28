Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $895,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

