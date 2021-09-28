QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of QCR worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCRH stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $834.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

