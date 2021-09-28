Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

