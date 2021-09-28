Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of RKT opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

