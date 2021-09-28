Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.55. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

