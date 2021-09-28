Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.