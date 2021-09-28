Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.