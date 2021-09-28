Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,234. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.48 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

