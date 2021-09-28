Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. 39,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,426. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

