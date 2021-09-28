Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. 14,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

