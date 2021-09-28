Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,582. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90.

