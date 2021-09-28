Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.