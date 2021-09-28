Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,996 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $263.82 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

