Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 10,948 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.