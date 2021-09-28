Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.37 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

