Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.50% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

