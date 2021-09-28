Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.03% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

DWAW opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

