Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 94 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after buying an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.96 and a 200 day moving average of $188.02. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

