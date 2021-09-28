Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 47,070 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 575.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 131,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

