Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,782 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

