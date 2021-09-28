Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.25. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 2,526 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of Project Angel Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

