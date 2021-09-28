Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Progyny worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. 21,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,319. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock worth $64,259,888 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
