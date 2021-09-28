Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Progyny worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. 21,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,319. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock worth $64,259,888 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

