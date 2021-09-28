Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,780 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of National Fuel Gas worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFG opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

