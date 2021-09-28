Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 258.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 334.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 123,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -677.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

