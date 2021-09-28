Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of ModivCare worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $181.53 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

