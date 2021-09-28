Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

